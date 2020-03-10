Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 5.50% of New Relic worth $214,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

