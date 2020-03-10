Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.57% of Lamb Weston worth $196,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.