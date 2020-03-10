Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $119,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 821,309 shares of company stock valued at $107,490,675 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

