Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 184,900 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.97% of CONMED worth $125,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CONMED by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.