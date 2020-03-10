Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 207,705 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,705 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Nordson worth $210,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

