Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,815 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Campbell Soup worth $110,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.