Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 511,325 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511,325 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Guidewire Software worth $96,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 114.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,303. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -333.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

