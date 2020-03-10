Change Path LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.77 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

