Change Path LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Change Path LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Change Path LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

