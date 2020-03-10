Change Path LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Change Path LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85.

