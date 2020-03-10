Change Path LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Change Path LLC owned 4.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

