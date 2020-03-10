Change Path LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.3% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Change Path LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.