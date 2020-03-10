Change Path LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.