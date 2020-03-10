Change Path LLC Purchases 12,485 Shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Change Path LLC increased its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned 2.23% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCIU stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.