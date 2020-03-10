Change Path LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

