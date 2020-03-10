Change Path LLC Sells 52,209 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Change Path LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,209 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

