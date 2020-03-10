Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

