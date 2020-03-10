Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,263 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 217.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

