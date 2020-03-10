Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,791 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of United Fire Group worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $948.69 million, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.03. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

