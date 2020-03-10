Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81,010 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Yeti worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Yeti by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

