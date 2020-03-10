Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,760 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

