Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of AeroVironment worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,688 shares of company stock worth $1,441,958 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

