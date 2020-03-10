Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.14. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

