Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Resideo Technologies worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

