Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Inovalon worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Inovalon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 447.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

