Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Regenxbio worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 971,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RGNX. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.