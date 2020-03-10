Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,348 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

