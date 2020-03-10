Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,024 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FIBK opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

