Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,566 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 167.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,207,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

