Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,484 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Elastic worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $7,810,692. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Elastic stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

