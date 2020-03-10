Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,464 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,100 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

