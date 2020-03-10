Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,224 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Malibu Boats worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $785.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

