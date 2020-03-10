Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Flex worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 288,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,142,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 268,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLEX opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

