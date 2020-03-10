Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 746,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.