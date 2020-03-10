Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of EVO Payments worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720 in the last three months. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

