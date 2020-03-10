Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Inter Parfums worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

