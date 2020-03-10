Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Getty Realty worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

