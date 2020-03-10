Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of R1 RCM worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,642 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.