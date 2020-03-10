Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of CTS worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CTS by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CTS by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CTS by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.01. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

