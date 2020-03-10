Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.