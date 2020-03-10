Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of OceanFirst Financial worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

