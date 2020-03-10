Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of InVitae worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in InVitae by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in InVitae by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.07. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,789 shares of company stock worth $2,542,480. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

