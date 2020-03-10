Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of PC Connection worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

