Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Green Dot worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

GDOT stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.