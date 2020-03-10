Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMHC. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

HMHC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

