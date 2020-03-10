Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.