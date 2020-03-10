Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of American Finance Trust worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

AFIN opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.53. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

