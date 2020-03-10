Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,028 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of MaxLinear worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $3,979,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,962 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $2,720,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

