Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,661 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Universal Insurance worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,844,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $213,610. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

