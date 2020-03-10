Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 236,021 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.